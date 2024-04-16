College bus driver found ‘drunk’ in Fatehabad district

Hisar, April 15
A private college bus driver was found under the influence of alcohol during a campaign to check school and college buses by the police in Fatehabad district today. The police have impounded the bus. The bus belongs to Mukhtyar Singh Memorial Degree College located at Bahabalpur village. The bus was going to drop the staff after college hours.
A Fatehabad police spokesperson confirmed the incident and said the police had impounded 22 vehicles and challaned 71 for violating the Surakshit School Vahan Policy.
However, Harminder Singh, chairperson and staff of the college, said the driver had objected to the test conducted by the police on the spot, which showed the test just above the mark. “The driver has asked the police to get his medical test conducted. But the police refused to do so. The driver enjoys a good reputation and it is possible he may have got some drinks last night, though he has denied that also,” Singh said. Meanwhile, private schools have decided to close schools tomorrow in Hisar and some other places in protest against the ‘harassment’ of bus operators.
