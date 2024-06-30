College holds placement drive

Karnal: Dyal Singh College, Karnal, organised a placement drive for session 2023-24. Several companies, including Vrinda Global, Country Delight, Serve Vision, Adzania Digital, Modern Dairies, GNR Global, Setia Exports, MWDIM and India First Life, participated in the drive, which concluded on June 25. As many as 38 students participated in the drive on the last day and Aayush Management Solutions selected 14 candidates. As many as 170 students of the college have secured jobs during the placement drives. Principal Ashima Gakhar congratulated the students and members of the career guidance and placement cell. Students are offered various vocational and skill development courses such as interview skills and personality development, financial planning, income tax returns, digital marketing, MATLAB software Fuzzy Logic and Neural Network Tools at the college, the principal said.

4-year journalism course introduced

Sonepat: Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV) has introduced a four-year BA Journalism and Mass Communication (Interdisciplinary) course from academic session 2024-25. The course is being conducted under the NEP-2020. Vice-Chancellor Sudesh said 40 seats are available in the course for girl students after passing the Class XII exams. She said the BPSMV provides an excellent academic environment to the girl students. Online application for admission can be submitted till July 3. The Vice-Chancellor said there are excellent career prospects in the field of journalism and mass communication. She said students could make their career in mass media and journalism-related fields, which include online reporting, social media management, electronic media, content writing, broadcast technicians, corporate communication, research and teaching, public relations, photography and radio jockey. Eligibility, number of seats, fee structure and other information related to the course can be obtained from the prospectus available on www.bpsmv.ac.in.

