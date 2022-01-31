Karnal: College principals list steps to improve higher education

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 30

To make Karnal district the model of higher education for Haryana as well as the country, principals and faculty members of all the 22 government, aided and self-financed colleges of the district have prepared a list of recommendations to uplift the standard of higher education in the district. They have sent the list of these recommendations to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar through Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and the CM’s representative in Karnal Assembly segment Sanjay Bathla.

Libraries should be digitised Installation of solar panels atop buildings to generate electricity along with setting up rain water harvesting plants.

Regular check-up of students, distribution of sanitary pads, health cards for youth, health and wellness centres along with first-aid rooms should be done.

All campuses should be equipped with free Wi-Fi. E-education portal, smart classroom, free laptops, smartphones for youth on returnable basis, digitalisation of libraries should be done.

A delegation comprising Dr Piush Kumar, Principal of Government College Bastara-cum-District Higher Education Officer; along with Dr Aashima Gakhar, Principal, Dyal Singh College; Dr Major Singh, Principal, Guru Nanak Khalsa College; Dr M Rizwan, Principal, Buddha College of Education; and others highlighted the issues of shortage of library and sports staff, dilapidated building of Government College for Women, the lack of parking space near colleges and others.

They demanded an evening college in Karnal be started and open air theatre in colleges be built to nurture the talent of students.

They recommended open-air gyms in all the 22 colleges. “At present, 24,000 students –- 15,000 girls and 9,000 boys — are studying in 22 colleges of the district. Computing resources are an important need in colleges to enhance the skills of students,” said Dr Piush Kumar.

“To provide higher learning to working youth, a provision of evening college should be initiated at any centrally located existing college building,” she said.

The renaming of government colleges should be done to pay tribute to the great personalities of India, she said.