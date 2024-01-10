College prof gets green Technology award

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 9

Kuldeep Yadav of Gandhi Memorial National College, Ambala Cantonment, has been conferred with “Green Technology Innovative Award 2023” by the National Academy of Environmental Sciences, New Delhi, at the CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

As per a press note issued by the college, Yadav is working as the head, department of botany at Gandhi Memorial National College.

He has contributed extensively in the fields of plant biotechnology, molecular biology, and mycology. He has published more than 65 research papers in journals of international repute and has also authored eight book chapters. Recently, he has published two Indian patents on extraction and separation of compounds from valuable medicinal plants in collaboration with other institutions.”

#Ambala #Lucknow #Uttar Pradesh