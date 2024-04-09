College students shine at youth festival

Panipat: Students of Arya PG College, who represented Kurukshetra University at the All-India Inter University Youth Festival, brought laurels to the college by winning the first position in three streams. The students bagged the second position in three streams, while they stood third in one stream. The youth festival was organised at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, from March 28 to April 1. Principal Dr Jagdish Gupta congratulated Dr Ramniwas, Prof Meenakshi Choudhary, Vijay Singh, Neelu Khalsa, Akram Khan, staff members and the incharge of the college’s cultural programmes for the achievement. He said Kurukshetra University participated in 18 events and bagged awards in 15 events.

NSS unit holds blood donation camp

Kurukshetra: The NSS unit of the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, organised a blood donation camp in association with the Indian Red Cross Society and LNJP Hospital, Kurukshetra, on Saturday. Prof Dixit Garg said 85 units of blood were collected at the camp. He said blood cannot be synthesised artificially and its only source is blood donation camps. “NSS volunteers were given certificates of appreciation by the Haryana State Blood Transfusion Council for their unwavering dedication and hard work,” he added.

Painting contest on voter awareness

Yamunanagar: The Department of Education, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Guru Nanak Khalsa College here, organised an intra-college wall painting competition. The aim of the contest was to enlighten students about the importance of voting. Principal Dr Harinder Singh Kang expressed happiness for providing a platform for students to showcase their creativity while creating awareness about voting. The judging panel, comprising Pratima Sharma and Catherine Masih, evaluated the artworks and declared the results.

