College students to get cash incentive for conducting socio-economic survey

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, September 5

Facing the shortage of manpower for the ongoing socio-economic survey, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has decided to give incentive to every student engaged in the survey being conducted by government colleges across the state. The payment will be made by the college concerned from its amalgamated fund.

The move aims at raising students’ participation in the survey to conclude it at the earliest as 16 districts of the state have failed to complete even 20 per cent of the work in five months due to the shortage of manpower, non-cooperative attitude of target audience and a few other issues.

The survey, involving persons in the age group 18 to 25 years, is being carried out to increase the gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education. The data will later be used by the state government for analysis and framing policy.

As per the DHE’s decision, the incentive for the verification of DoB has been fixed as Rs 2 per case while 50 paisa each will be paid for the verification of occupation and educational qualification.

“Though the DHE has a plan to hire 1,064 ‘saksham yuva’ across the state to expedite survey work but it is not being executed properly due to the non-availability of students,” said a college principal.

Dinesh Saharan, Principal, Pt Neki Ram Sharma College, Rohtak, said they had demanded six ‘saksham yuva’ from the employment authorities but merely one has been provided so far.

“Our teachers, with the help of students, have been carrying out door-to-door survey to collect information from the target audience residing in 35 nearby villages,” he added.

