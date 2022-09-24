 Haryana college teachers can now track status of application for facilities : The Tribune India

Haryana college teachers can now track status of application for facilities

Haryana college teachers can now track status of application for facilities

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, September 23

Teachers of government colleges across the state will now be able to track and ascertain the current status of their applications for getting permissions/approvals for various facilities while sitting at home.

Ensure timely disposal of applications

The focus should be on ensuring timely settlement of the issues. The reasons for acceptance or rejection of any application should be communicated to ensure transparency. — Dr Amit Chaudhary, President, HGCTA

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has resumed the online e-services related for employees such as child care leave (CCL), maternity leave, miscarriage leave, paternity leave, extraordinary leave (EOL) and no-objection certificate (NoC) for passport, foreign visit, property purchase, house/vehicle loan and deputation in the university.

Sources said the service was launched in 2020, but was stopped after sometime following some flaws found in the format and functioning of the MIS portal.

“From now, all kinds of level leaves/NoC will be considered through the MIS portal only. No manual/physical applications shall be entertained. Principals are requested to ask their employees to apply on the portal and forward the same for approval online. They should also make sure that the data uploaded on the portal is authentic and up-to-date,” read the communiqué sent by the DHE recently to the principals of all government colleges in the state.

Dinesh Shaharan, principal, NRS Government College, Rohtak, said the applications for various facilities were forwarded by the principal concerned to the head office through registered post.

“Online e-services will help in saving the time and ensure early disposal of applications. It will also provide employees the facility of tracking their applications,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Government College Teachers’ Association (HGCTA) has termed the move a welcome step, has but demanded from the state authorities to fix a timeline for disposing the applications so that the teachers did not have to wait for a long time.

“Providing an online link to apply for certain services is not enough. The focus should be on ensuring timely settlement of the issues. The requests should be handled in a time-bound manner and the reasons for acceptance or rejection of any application should be communicated to ensure transparency,” said Dr Amit Chaudhary, president, HGCTA. He also demanded that accountability of the officials concerned should also be fixed in case of a delay in forwarding/disposing the applications.

“The facility of online e-services has been restarted in a revised format so that college teachers do not have to face any issue in using it,” said Rajeev Rattan, Director General (Higher Education).

CHILD CARE, MATERNITY LEAVE

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has resumed the online e-services related for employees such as child care leave (CCL), maternity leave, miscarriage leave, paternity leave, extraordinary leave (EOL) and no-objection certificate (NoC) for passport, foreign visit, property purchase, house/vehicle loan and deputation in the university.

#rohtak

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

In midnight hearing, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells Haryana to immediately remove blockade by farmers on national highway in Kurukshetra

2
Nation

How Ankita's FB friend from Jammu helped police nab BJP leader's son who 'tried to force her to have physical relations with customers'

3
Nation

Video: Uttarakhand BJP leader's son arrested for woman employee's murder; his resort bulldozed after protest

4
Himachal

Baddi unit caught making fake BP drug under Glenmark label

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

6
Punjab

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

7
Movie Review

Whether you agree or disagree with what Chup has to say about movie critics, its real strength lies in how it marries a thriller, a tribute and the world of cinema

8
Punjab

No cellphone, no X-ray at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala

9
Punjab

Two Jalandhar AAP MLAs 'court' controversy, apologise later

10
Punjab

Six Punjab officials may face harsh penalty in scholarship scam

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

War of words between Punjab governor and CM continues; governor writes to CM

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army personnel arrested from Arunachal

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...

Following assurance by govt of starting procurement process from today, BKU Charuni agrees to lift blockade

Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention

Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...

Watch: Owing to bad weather, Modi cancels visit to Himachal's Mandi; addresses BJYM rally virtually

Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...


Cities

View All

31 drug hotspots identified in Amritsar district, cops plan to nail traffickers

31 drug hotspots identified in Amritsar district, cops plan to nail traffickers

Firing at barber’s shop in Amritsar over old enmity, police book 2 persons

SGPC: No state law can infringe on Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925

Key accused who planted IED under car of SI arrested

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO flays BJP over ‘Operation Lotus’

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army personnel arrested from Arunachal

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

Public holiday declared in Chandigarh on Sept 26 on account of Agarsain Jayanti

Watch: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar trains hard under Yograj Singh, duo grooves to bhangra beats in some light-hearted moments

Freak mishap kills waste truck driver in Chandigarh

To cut queues, PGI mulls e-Sampark registrations

NIA arrests Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal, Bhupi Rana for conspiracies to commit terror acts

NIA arrests Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal, Bhupi Rana for conspiracies to commit terror acts

1984 anti-Sikh riots convict seeks suspension of sentence for liver, kidney transplant; Delhi HC seeks jail authority’s report

LG Saxena orders FIR against Delhi Jal Board, pvt bank officials over Rs 20 crore 'embezzlement'

M Srinivas appointed director of AIIMS-Delhi

Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

Misbehaviour with woman doctor: MLA apologises, PCMSA sticks to demand of FIR against vandals

Misbehaviour with woman doctor: MLA apologises, PCMSA sticks to demand of FIR against vandals

Two Jalandhar AAP MLAs 'court' controversy, apologise later

Incident exposed AAP’s real face, says BJP leader

15-year-old Hoshiarpur girl makes it to Punjab U-19 cricket team

5th man charged for conspiracy to kill Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar

Chaos rules city roads as kisan mela begins at PAU

Chaos rules city roads as kisan mela begins at PAU

CM Mann urges farmers to spend less on marriages

Crop diversification helps farmer raise cultivation area

Engineers' body raises red flag over illegal colonies, commercial buildings

Village civic bodies constitute dispute resolution committees

Patiala club poll: Row over ‘wrongful’ withdrawal of candidatures

Patiala club poll: Row over ‘wrongful’ withdrawal of candidatures

Rs 2K-cr fine for failure to treat waste: Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu blames shoddy tendering process

No cellphone, no X-ray at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala