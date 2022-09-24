Haryana college teachers can now track status of application for facilities

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, September 23

Teachers of government colleges across the state will now be able to track and ascertain the current status of their applications for getting permissions/approvals for various facilities while sitting at home.

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has resumed the online e-services related for employees such as child care leave (CCL), maternity leave, miscarriage leave, paternity leave, extraordinary leave (EOL) and no-objection certificate (NoC) for passport, foreign visit, property purchase, house/vehicle loan and deputation in the university.

Sources said the service was launched in 2020, but was stopped after sometime following some flaws found in the format and functioning of the MIS portal.

“From now, all kinds of level leaves/NoC will be considered through the MIS portal only. No manual/physical applications shall be entertained. Principals are requested to ask their employees to apply on the portal and forward the same for approval online. They should also make sure that the data uploaded on the portal is authentic and up-to-date,” read the communiqué sent by the DHE recently to the principals of all government colleges in the state.

Dinesh Shaharan, principal, NRS Government College, Rohtak, said the applications for various facilities were forwarded by the principal concerned to the head office through registered post.

“Online e-services will help in saving the time and ensure early disposal of applications. It will also provide employees the facility of tracking their applications,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Government College Teachers’ Association (HGCTA) has termed the move a welcome step, has but demanded from the state authorities to fix a timeline for disposing the applications so that the teachers did not have to wait for a long time.

“Providing an online link to apply for certain services is not enough. The focus should be on ensuring timely settlement of the issues. The requests should be handled in a time-bound manner and the reasons for acceptance or rejection of any application should be communicated to ensure transparency,” said Dr Amit Chaudhary, president, HGCTA. He also demanded that accountability of the officials concerned should also be fixed in case of a delay in forwarding/disposing the applications.

“The facility of online e-services has been restarted in a revised format so that college teachers do not have to face any issue in using it,” said Rajeev Rattan, Director General (Higher Education).

