College teachers hold statewide protest against Higher Education Department

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 10

Teachers of government colleges today staged a statewide protest by beating plates and submitting memorandums to principals in their respective institutes. They were protesting against a recent decision of the Department of Higher Education (DHE), under which it mandated the mention of health status in the annual confidential report (ACR) of the teachers.

The protest was carried out under the banner of the Haryana Government College Teachers’ Association (HGCTA). The teachers have also threatened to stage a dharna outside the DHE headquarters in Panchkula if the department doesn’t rollback the decision.

In Rohtak district, teachers registered their protest at various government colleges of Rohtak city and Meham town. The teachers also organised a protest at Government Post-Graduate Nehru College in Jhajjar.

HGCTA finance secretary Dr Priyanka Verma, who is an Assistant Professor at Government College, Meham, said the decision wasn’t only “illogical” but also “in violation with the Right to Privacy” as the ACR, which would contain the health status of the teacher, would reach higher authorities through many channels.“Moreover, the department hasn’t clarified the motive behind the decision, which has caused apprehension among the teachers that the health report may be used as a reason for retiring them before the tenure,” said Priyanka.

HGCTA president Dr Amit Chaudhary claimed that protests were organised in government colleges of every district. The teachers had made it clear that they weren’t in favour of the decision and it should be rolled back immediately.

“It’s just the beginning of the stir. If need arises, the association will stage a dharna outside the state headquarters,” Chaudhary added.