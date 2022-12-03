Haryana: College teachers protest revised selection norms

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 2

The revised provisions as regards the minimum qualification for appointment of teachers and other academic staff, including librarians and directors of physical education and sports, in universities and colleges has been criticised by the Haryana Government College Teachers Association (HGCTA).

Issues sidelined The issues for which teachers are struggling have been sidelined. We will not hesitate to carry out a state-wide protest if the government fails to revise the notification. Dr Amit Chaudhary, HGCTA President

The elected body of the college teachers has described as “unjustified” some provisions, including measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education.

HGCTA general secretary Dr Pratibha Chauhan said the notification did not restore the increments that were given to MPhil and PhD degree holders. It was against the UGC guidelines, she said.

“Similarly, the government has made a provision for the re-employment of teachers up to 65 years of age, which will not only reduce job opportunity for the youngsters, but also promote the pick-and-choose policy. Moreover, the government has toughened the service conditions by making PhD mandatory for promotion to the post of Associate Professor from Assistant Professor,” she added.

HGCTA president Dr Amit Chaudhary said though the government was claiming that these guidelines were based on the UGC regulations of 2018, these failed to serve the teachers’ interest.

HGCTA spokesman Dr Ravi Shankar said a delegation of college teachers recently met Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, who assured them of constituting a panel to consider their demands, but nothing had been done.

