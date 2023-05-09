College teachers take out protest march in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 8

Teachers from various government and government-aided colleges across the state and Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), under the aegis of the Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation, held a protest on the MDU campus today against the apathetic attitude of the Department of Higher Education towards their demands. They also submitted a memorandum in the name of Chief Minister to the Vice-Chancellor.

Dr Amit Chaudhary, president of the Haryana Government College Teachers Association, said their demands included restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and salary increments on attaining higher qualifications such as M.Phil/PhD in accordance with UGC guidelines, increase in the retirement age to 65 years as recommended by the Seventh Pay Commission and the UGC and transparent, time-bound resolution of all promotion cases under the Career Advancement Scheme.