College teachers take out protest march in Rohtak

Rohtak, May 8
Teachers from various government and government-aided colleges across the state and Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), under the aegis of the Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation, held a protest on the MDU campus today against the apathetic attitude of the Department of Higher Education towards their demands. They also submitted a memorandum in the name of Chief Minister to the Vice-Chancellor.
Dr Amit Chaudhary, president of the Haryana Government College Teachers Association, said their demands included restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and salary increments on attaining higher qualifications such as M.Phil/PhD in accordance with UGC guidelines, increase in the retirement age to 65 years as recommended by the Seventh Pay Commission and the UGC and transparent, time-bound resolution of all promotion cases under the Career Advancement Scheme.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur crisis: Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in relief camps, says Army
Rules out bias in rehab by security forces
National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu
Sources do not divulge details
Chinese ‘militia’ vessels sail close to Indian warships
Keep eye on ASEAN-India maritime exercise in South China Sea...