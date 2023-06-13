Colleges affiliated to KU to start 4-year UG courses this session

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 12

Colleges affiliated to Kurukshetra University (KU) are going to start undergraduate (UG) courses under the New Education Policy (NEP). The courses will be of four years instead of three years. The fourth year is not mandatory as it is for an honours course.

There will also be a provision for multiple entry and exit and the option to study major and minor subjects as per choice. After every year, students will be given a certificate or degree for their academic recognition.

After the completion of the first year in the UG programme, the students will be given a certificate to award his or her achievement of the year, while after the second year, they will be given an advanced diploma. A bachelor’s degree will be given after year three, and after the fourth year, they will be given bachelor’s with research, an official stated.

“The KU has drafted its curriculum and credit framework for implementation at the university and college level, based on the recommendations of a centralised committee. A workshop will be organised at the KU on June 16 for all principals and NEP coordinators of colleges, along with faculty members. The workshop will be chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education Anand Mohan Sharan,” the Registrar, Prof Sanjeev Sharma, said.

Last year, it was introduced in the Institute of Integrated and Honours Study (IIHS), situated on the university premises, and from this session, they were going to start it in all affiliated colleges, he said.

“We have created a help desk to assist the students,” said Dr RP Saini, principal of DAV College, Karnal.

Dr Ashima Gakhar, principal of Dyal Singh College, said NEP-2020 was an ambitious step to meet the international standard of education. “Our college is all set to implement the four-year UG courses with the best possible vocational and value-added courses from the current academic session 2023-24,” she said, adding that the college had set up a help desk on the premises to counsel students and parents and fill registration forms.

Workshop on June 16

