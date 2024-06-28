Ambala: Colleges threaten strike over scholarship dues

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 27

Waiting for the Central government’s share of 60 per cent under the Post- Matric Scholarship being given to the SC students, an association of BEd/DEd colleges have requested the state government to get the Centre’s share released else they will be forced to launch an agitation.

Members of the Association of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) Approved College Trust said the post-matric scholarship being given to the SC students admitted in the colleges was usually disbursed to the students much before the end of the session and the students used to deposit their fee in the colleges. But this year colleges are in great financial trouble because the Centre’s share is yet to be released.

Of the total, the share is divided between the state and the Centre in the ratio of 40 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively. As per the general secretary of an Ambala-based BEd college, the college is yet to get the Centre’s share of Rs 60 lakh of the scholarship and this was creating financial constraints for the institution.

An executive member of the association, Prashant Munjal, said, “Earlier, the scholarships (over Rs 50,000 per student per year) used to be disbursed in time. While the state’s share was released majorly during January to March, the Centre’s share was due. Many reminders have been sent by our member colleges but there has been no relief. The state government often claims that things get easy when there are governments of same political parties in the state and the Centre, and they work in better coordination, but it’s not working anymore.”

“There are about 500 BEd/DEd colleges of which the association represents nearly 400 colleges. As per information from our colleges, an amount of over Rs 40 crore is to be given by the Central government. The association has sent a letter to the Director Welfare of Scheduled Caste and Backward Classes Haryana regarding the funds, as it was the responsibility of the department to arrange the funds, though it is disbursed by the Higher Education Department,” he added.

Dr SV Arya, state president of the association, said, “It is very difficult to track the students for the outstanding fee after final exams. Sometimes, the colleges are left with no other option but to repeatedly ask the students regarding the fee and it creates unwanted issues. We demand that the scholarships should directly be transferred into the account of the colleges to avoid any delay. The government has ample funds and it should not delay in releasing the funds meant for the education of the deprived children.”

“The colleges are under financial constraints. We have requested the department to get the funds released within seven days otherwise there will be no option but to launch an agitation. There will be state-wide dharna of the college staff at the head office of the welfare department and the students will not be allowed to sit in practical exams,” he added.

