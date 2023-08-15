Haryana colleges told to identify land bank to raise green cover

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, August 14

To raise green cover in educational institutes, the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) has directed the principals of all government colleges across the state to create a land bank for compensatory afforestation under the Forest Conservation Act 1980.

They have been asked to identify 100-sqm land on their college campus as per “The Miyawaki method” and provide the details in this respect. A circular has recently been sent to the principals of all colleges from the DHE in this regard.

“The government intends to create a land bank for developing a green economy, with a view to conserving the environment and increasing the forest area in the state. The land bank will be used for compensatory afforestation to offset the loss of forest cover due to the development of infrastructure projects. Miyawaki is a technique which helps build dense, native forests in a short time,” said the sources.

Sources maintained the Miyawaki method includes planting trees (only native species) as close as possible in the same area which not only saves space, but the planted saplings also support each other in growth and block sunlight reaching the ground, thereby preventing the growth of weed. The saplings become maintenance free (self-sustainable) after the first three years.

Dr Dinesh Saharan, Principal, Pt Neki Ram Sharma College, Rohtak, said they had got the direction from the higher authorities for the creation of a land bank for forest afforestation.

“The move aims at making the college campus environment friendly by planting more saplings. A majority of the area on our college campus is already full of trees. There are around 3,500 trees on the campus. Yet we are identifying land for forest afforestation,” he added.

Rajeev Ratan, Director (Higher Education), did not respond to messages and phone calls.

