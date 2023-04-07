Combine operators raise wheat harvesting prices

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 6

Adding to the woes of farmers, already stressed due to the flattening of their crops due to the unseasonal rains and hailstorms, combine operators in the area have raised the rates of wheat harvesting by Rs 200-400 per acre. They will also charge extra for the wheat which has lodged much in comparison to crops in other fields.

A combine operator

As per the operators, last year, they used to charge between Rs 1,400-1,500 per acre for the harvesting of the wheat crop, but now due to increased rates of diesel as well as the flattening of crops, it takes more time for the combine to harvest, therefore they have increased the rates by Rs 200-400 per acre. Now, they are demanding Rs 1,600-1,900 per acre.

Shamsher Singh, a combine operator, said wheat crop across Karnal and Kaithal districts had fallen to some extent. In some areas, the proportion of the fallen wheat crop was more. Usually, a combine took 7-10 minutes to harvest an acre of the wheat crop, but due to adverse conditions, the timing of the harvesting had increased to more than double.

Angrej Singh, another operator, said earlier they used to harvest 5 to 6 acres in an hour, but now it would be only 2 to 3 acres in one hour. The rise of diesel prices by Rs 4-5 had also forced them to hike rates.

“The unseasonal rain and strong winds flattened my crop. I have no option but to get it harvested from combine harvesters as the labourers have also increased their rates,” said Anil Kumar, a farmer of the Nilokheri block.

Deputy Director Agriculture, Kaithal, Karam Chand, said wheat had been cultivated on 4.25 lakh acres, of which around 20 per cent area had been affected due to rain, thunderstorm and hailstorm. As many as 1,812 farmers had applied for a survey of their crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Meanwhile, to press for their demand for a special girdawari and a compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre, scores of farmers, under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, took out a protest march in Karnal today.