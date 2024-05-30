Combined annual NCC training camp

Yamunanagar: A 10-day combined annual training camp of 14 Haryana Battalion of National Cadet Corps begun at Saraswati Public School, Jagadhri. Nearly 500 cadets will be participating and the camp, involving rigorous training sessions and activities to enhance physical and mental capabilities of the cadets. The camp will emphasise on the core values of NCC such as leadership, teamwork and service to the nation. Cadets would participate in various drills, physical fitness programmes and educational sessions which promote a sense of brotherhood and discipline.

MDU begins public health Course

Rohtak: Bachelors of Public Health (BPH), a four-year honours degree with research course, is being introduced at Maharshi Dayanand University’s (MDU) Institute of Public Health Sciences from the 2024-25 session. Director Munish Garg said the professional course, started under the provisions of the National Education Policy-2020 and National Medical Commission, will provide great career opportunities to students. He said 60 seats are available in the course and admission would be based on the NEET-2024 exam merit list. Eligible students can apply on the university’s website till June 28. Vice-Chancellor Rajbir Singh said the course would play an important role in tackling the problems related to public health in society.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar