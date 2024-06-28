Come July, Haryana farmers can seek higher load on tube wells

Chandigarh June 27
In a significant move aimed at supporting the welfare of farmers across the state, CM Nayab Saini has decided to voluntarily increase the load of agricultural tube wells. Interested farmers can apply on the portal concerned from July 1 to July 15 in this regard.
Addressing mediapersons after a meeting of the state Cabinet, Saini said in another significant decision, the solar power condition would not be applicable in cases where farmers had to re-bore their tube wells. Such tube wells would be allowed to supply electricity on the earlier connection.
Regarding the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Haryana, the CM said he would be visiting Panchkula to address the party’s state executive meeting. The meeting will also see the participation of Haryana in charge, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and former Tripura CM and MP Biplab Kumar Deb. They would collaborate to accelerate the party’s momentum in Haryana.
Responding to a query on Samadhan Shivirs, Saini said about 20,000 complaints had been received, of which 6,000 had been resolved on the spot.
Govt jobs for martyrs’ sisters
- The Cabinet has approved enhancement of sale limit for non-judicial and court fee stamps by licensed stamp vendors from existing Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per case
- It accorded ex-post facto approval for providing government jobs to sisters of martyrs jawan Satyawan and Capt Kapil Kundu by granting relaxation, being exceptional cases
