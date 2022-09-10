 Comedian Kunal Kamra's show in Gurugram cancelled : The Tribune India

Comedian Kunal Kamra's show in Gurugram cancelled

Right wing outfits had threatened to disrupt event

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 9

Fearing protests by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, an upcoming show of a stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra

(in pic) has been cancelled. Kamra was scheduled to perform on September 17 and 18 at the Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal submitted a memorandum to the DC today, threatening to protest and disrupt the show. They alleged that Kamra had 'hurt' the religious sentiments of Hindus by mocking their deities. While the administration is yet to react on the memorandum, the bar itself cancelled the show to avoid any untoward incident.

No official statement has been issued by the bar so far. "An artiste by the name of Kunal Kamra is organising a show at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29, Gurugram, on September 17. He has a habit of mocking our gods, the memorandum mentioned”

An FIR has also been registered against him earlier in this regard. “The show will lead to communal tension in Gurugram. Hence, we request you to cancel it at the earliest or we will protest and disrupt the show," read the memorandum.

A team of two outfits even visited the bar to warn them and the bar went ahead cancelling the show. "We have informed the ticketing company that the show won't happen," said the bar management. Yashwant Shekhawat of the VHP said," We cannot let anybody hurt our religious sentiments. We spoke to the bar management explained our point. We are glad that the bar took notice of our complaint."

Kamra took to Twitter and said there was no evidence to prove that his show disrupted peace as alleged by the right wing groups. and only a handful do not want the show to take place.

