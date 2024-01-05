Commercial use of tractors continues unabated in Narwana

The use of tractors for commercial purposes and playing of loud music by tractor owners despite a ban have gone unchecked in Narwana. Hundreds of such vehicles can be seen plying on roads, posing a threat to the lives of other commuters. The authorities concerned must take note of the problem and ensure that the violators are penalised and their vehicles impounded.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Rising air pollution in Gurugram

Keeping in view the rising air pollution, the Gurugram administration has prohibited burning of coal, wood and garbage in the city. However, there has been a consistent violation of the administration’s orders as the practice of coal and wood burning is quite common at eateries in the market area of Sector 56 here. With the civic authorities turning a blind eye to problem, the Pollution Control Board needs to act swiftly. Ram Ahuja, Gurugram

Consolidation of agricultural land needed in Karnal

As the process of consolidation of agricultural land in the revenue estate of Kasba Karnal is yet to be carried out, there has been an increase in disputes among people here. For decades, the practice of farming is being carried out on a verbal basis or mutual consent. The Revenue Department should look into the matter and ensure that the joint land located in different khewats or accounts are divided according to their possession and share, which must be noted down on revenue records. Shakti Singh, Karnal

