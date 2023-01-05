Committed to pull sugar mills out of losses: JP Dalal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh January 4

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal said the state government was committed to bringing cooperative sugar mills out of losses and had been making consistent efforts in the interest of sugarcane growers.

Looking forward in that direction, the government has constituted a committee to evaluate the working capacity of the sugar mills across the state.

Dalal gave this information while presiding over the first meeting of the committee constituted for sugarcane pricing today. Directing the officers who have been made members of the committee, he said the recovery of sugar in cooperative sugar mills should be increased by over 10 per cent to reduce their losses.

Other possible alternatives should also be explored to bring sugar mills out of losses, he said. The minister said constructive steps were being taken under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of the PM. In that direction, ethanol plants were being set up in cooperative sugar mills. Dalal said cane farmers had always played an important role in the development of cooperative sugar mills.