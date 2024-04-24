Committee formed to streamline guest teachers’ availability

Bijendra Ahlawat
Faridabad, April 23
The District Education Department has set up a five-member committee to look into the issue regarding the adjustment of surplus guest teachers in government primary schools here. It is reported that many other schools are facing a shortage of teaching staff.
The move to set up the committee has come up after a recent protest by the Guest Teachers Association, which had alleged that discrimination and violation of rules had resulted in undue harassment of teachers due to the lack of a proper criteria in this regard.
The department started the adjustment process after the recent transfer of teachers led to a situation of surplus in some schools and staff crunch in others. “While some schools got more than the required staff, many schools, especially those located in rural areas, failed to get the adequate number of teachers after the transfer drive,” said an official on condition of anonymity.
Raghu Vats, president of the district unit of the Haryana Guest Teachers Association, said they were upset over indiscriminate orders issued on the pretext of adjustment and were, thus, forced to stage a protest.
He said the authorities have agreed to set up a five-member committee, headed by the DEO, to look into the matter so that there was no confusion or resentment of any kind.
There are 225 schools, with over 45,000 students in the district. According to sources, there are at least 20 schools where there are only one or two teachers. The number of teachers required to fill vacant posts is estimated to be around 150.
“The deputation of around 50 per cent teachers on election and other duties has also affected the admission process and students’ studies in the new academic session,” said Chatar, Singh, Treasurer, Haryana Primary Teachers Association (HPTA).
“The adjustment of teachers is being done as per the instructions and policy of the government. The issue of posting and transferring teachers can only be taken up after the end of the election process,” said an official of the Education Department.
