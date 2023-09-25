Common services centres at TIFCs to facilitate tourists

Kurukshetra, September 24
The resumption of operations of Tourist Information and Facilitation Centres (TIFCs) has been a challenge for the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB). It has now decided to facilitate tourists at one of the three TIFCs.
At the TIFC, it will facilitate the tourists through Common Services Centres (CSC) CSC e-Governance Service India Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
A KDB official said the board had received a proposal from the CSC-SPV, which had shown interest in making a TIFC functional. The proposal has been forwarded to the higher authorities for the final approval, the official said.
To facilitate the tourists and give info about the tirthas, three tourist information and facilitation centres were opened at three locations in Pipli, near Gurdwara Chhati Patshahi and near Arjun Chowk. But two centres have been lying closed for over three years.
