Community Health Officers’ recruitment result declared

Chandigarh, May 10
The provisional result for the recruitment of Community Health Officers has been declared by the National Health Mission of Haryana.
The health mission, Haryana, had advertised the recruitment of 527 Community Health Officers on December 30, 2022. The written examination was conducted on January 29 in which 9,413 candidates had appeared. A total of 1,706 candidates were shortlisted for document verification, of which 1,466 participated in the verification process from February 13 to March 9. Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij said the provisional result was published on the website of the National Health Mission Haryana.
