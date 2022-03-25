Commuters continue to flout traffic norms in Rohtak district

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 24

People seem to be least bothered about driving vehicles on their own side, wearing helmets while riding two-wheeler and keeping their vehicles within speed limits despite the efforts being made by the traffic police to ensure the compliance of traffic rules to check road mishaps in the district.

Mishaps due to jumping red lights Jumping red lights is one of the reasons behind road accidents. Hence, the traffic police has been asked to keep a close watch on those jumping red lights so that they can be challaned. Mahendra Pal, Additional deputy commissioner No parking lots at many places, People left with no option Issuing challans for compliance of traffic rules is good but the police should refrain from fining people for wrong side parking as there are no parking lots at many places in the city. In this situation, people do not have any other option except to park their vehicles on the road. Deepak Rathi, Social activist

Sources said more than 41 per cent cases of vehicle challans issued in February belonged to wrong side driving, driving without helmet and overspeeding. A total 4,373 challans were issued in February and among these 1,802 pertained to the three categories. As many as 687 challans solely belong to wrong side driving, 607 driving without helmet and 508 for overspeeding.

People do not bother to park their vehicles at the right place in the city. The police have issued 218 challans for wrong parking last month. As many as 38 persons were fined for not wearing seat belts while driving a four-wheeler. Similarly, 11 pillion riders too had to face penalty for not wearing a helmet. Besides, 287 challans were also issued against those commercial heavy vehicles that were overloaded. A total Rs 1.06 crore was charged as penalty.

Deepak Rathi, a social activist, said issuing the challans for compliance of traffic rules was good but the police should refrain from fining people for wrong side parking as there were no parking lots at many places in the city. “In this situation, they do not have any other option except to park their vehicles on the road,” he added.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mahendra Pal said persistently people had been made aware of the traffic rules and those violating the norms were being challaned. Consequently, there has been a decrease in the number road mishaps this year.

“As many as 64 road accidents were reported in January and February in 2022 in which 27 persons lost their lives and 45 others suffered injuries while the number of road mishaps in the corresponding months last year was 78 in which 48 persons died and 74 got injured. Every life is precious hence we are leaving no stone unturned to check the mishaps,” he said.

The ADC maintained that jumping red lights was one of the reasons behind road mishaps hence the traffic police had been asked to keep a close watch on those jumping red lights so that they could be fined.