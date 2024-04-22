Commuters heave a sigh of relief as 2 flyover lanes open at Singhu

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 21

Thousands of commuters were relieved as two lanes on both sides —- Delhi to Panipat and Panipat to Delhi —- on the Singhu border flyover opened to traffic today. However, the work to clear the road is still on.

The Delhi Police have been facing a lot of problems in removing iron nails embedded in the roads along RCC walls and barricades. The Delhi Police had blocked the Singhu border on February 13 to stop the entry of the protesting farmers to Delhi by constructing multi-layer concrete barricading.

The farmers had been stopped at the Shambhu border in Ambala, but the border was lying blocked for the last over two and half months.

On the demand of the local industrialists and the people, the Delhi Police opened the service lanes of the Singhu border flyover.

The traffic was moving through the service lanes, but the commuters had to face a lot of problems due to massive traffic jams on the service lanes.

The demand for opening of the the main lanes on the flyover increased as the industrialists sent an online memorandum to the Ministry of Home Affairs with the signature of more than 1,200 people and three persons from Panipat filed a writ petition against the blockade in the Delhi High Court. Kurukshetra BJP candidate Naveen Jindal also tweeted about the traffic jams on the Singhu border and talked to the Delhi Police Commissioner about it.

Following the demands, the Delhi Police started removing the barricades from the main flyover on Thursday and pressed all heavy machineries in to service for removing the concrete blocks and barricades from the flyover.

In the last four days, the Delhi Police have succeeded in removing the barricades from two lanes on both sides for the vehicular traffic.

On Sunday, the traffic began moving smoothly from the two lanes. Subhash Gupta, president, Kundli Industrialist Association, said the traffic on the flyover began moving smoothly and this was possible due to the joint efforts of all people, including industrialists, shopkeepers and showroom owners and officials.

“All have suffered huge losses due to the blockade of the main passage of the Delhi-Haryana road. Work to remove the barricades on the flyover is still continuing and it is expected that the complete flyover will be opened in the next three-four days,” Gupta said. Inspector Devender Singh, SHO, Kundli, said the work of opening of the Singhu border is underway and two lanes on both sides have been opened so far.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat #Sonepat