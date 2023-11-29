Commuters miffed over toll hike on national highway

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 28

There is resentment among commuters after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased toll rates at the Bastara toll plaza on the National Highway-44.

The toll rates have been increased by 16.12 per cent for car/jeep/van, 7.27 per cent for light motor vehicles and mini bus, and 11.8 per cent for bus/truck, said an official of the NHAI.

The rates of car/jeep/van have been increased to Rs 180 from Rs 155 and for mini bus and light motor vehicles it is Rs 295 from Rs 275. Similarly, the rates of bus and truck have been hiked to Rs 615 from Rs 550. These rates have been implemented from November 25, the official added.

Commuters claim that the move is unjustified and unreasonable as the condition of the highway is not good and they do not get the services and facilities they pay for. They have pointed out the problems of poor maintenance, potholes and open manholes on and alongside roads, which cause damage to their vehicles and increase the risk of accidents.

“The rates of the Bastara toll plaza were comparatively high and now the NHAI has further hiked the rates, which is a burden on the pockets of the commuters,” said Anshul Narang, a commuter and resident.

Aman Dahiya, another commuter, said the NH-44 was not maintained properly. The service lane was full of potholes and fencing was missing at several places. The drainage system was lying defunct at several places. The NHAI should maintain the highway properly before increasing the rates, he demanded.

A senior official of the NHAI said the rates had been increased on the basis of new toll notifications. Earlier, it was based on 1997 fee rules and now it is as per the 2008 fee rules.

“The highway is repaired from time to time to ensure a pothole-free journey for commuters. Work is underway for permanent fencing along the highway,” he added.

Burden on common man The rates at the Bastara toll plaza were already comparatively high and now the NHAI has hiked these further. This has increased the burden on commuters’ pockets. — Anshul Narang, resident Revision as per new notifications Rates have been increased on the basis of new toll notifications. Earlier, it was based on 1997 fee rules and now it is as per the 2008 fee rules. The highway is repaired from time to time to ensure a pothole-free journey for commuters. The work is underway for permanent fencing along the highway. — A senior official of the NHAI

#Karnal