Commuting on Ambala stretch an ordeal
A road leading from the Ambala Municipal Council to the main market is in bad shape. The road must be repaired at the earliest as commuting on this stretch has become an ordeal for residents. The administration must order patchwork and provide some relief to the commuters from this back-breaking exercise. Yogesh Kumar, Ambala
Hold MC officials accountable for potholes
Commuters are at the receiving end when there are damaged or broken roads. While the commuters get injured or lose their lives travelling on it, officials or the civic agencies that are responsible for the upkeep of the roads go scott free. The government should come out with a law to make the officials of the civic body or agency responsible for the injuries or death caused by the damaged roads, open manholes or potholes. The financial loss caused to the victims of such accidents should be recovered from the salaries of the officials concerned so that no official shirks from his or her duty. Paras Bhardwaj, Faridabad
G’gram stretch in poor shape
The road between Worldmark and Emaar Premier Floors, Sector 65, is in a shambles and full of potholes. Despite repeated reminders and requests, no repair work has been carried out. The road turns into a commuters' nightmare during rains, but the authorities continue to be mute spectators. Nilanjana Saikia, Gurugram
Issue of overflowing sewers not solved
The issue of overflowing sewer lines at Shantmai Chowk in Rohtak city is yet to be resolved, causing inconvenience to commuters. The issue has been raised before the authorities concerned, but nothing has been done in this respect. It seems the authorities are waiting for a mishap to happen so that they can redress the grievance. Satbir Singh, Rohtak
