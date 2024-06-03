Commuting on Delhi-NCR expressways to get costlier

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 2

Commuting on the expressways in the NCR will get dearer from Monday midnight as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a three to five per cent hike in toll charges from June 3.

The hike was announced in April, but its implementation was held back, owing to the announcement of the model code of conduct.

The NHAI will implement the increased rates from Monday midnight at Kherki Daula, Ghamroj and Hilalpur.

Toll on the Sohna elevated road for one-way travel in a car would be increased from Rs 115 to Rs 125. Similarly, around 5 per cent hike has been announced for the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, where toll varies according to the distance travelled. Toll charged at the Kherki Daula toll plaza would also be increased by Rs 5.

The increase in toll charges has allegedly infuriated city residents. The Toll Hatao Samiti in Gurugram said, “The government has befooled us time and again. On one hand, they promised to remove toll plaza, especially the Kherki Daula toll. On the other hand, they are increasing toll rates. A man has to shell out an average of Rs 300 as toll just to venture around in the NCR.”

Justifying the hike, an NHAI official said increase in toll charges and taxation on fuel products help pay for the expansion of highways

However, the Opposition parties and many motorists criticise the annual rise in charges, saying they increase transport costs of essential commodities and burden commuters. The Opposition call the frequent toll hike a move to benefit capitalists.

“Who are they fooling? They say that toll plazas like the Kherki Daula toll have not recovered their cost in over 20 years. They say the Sohna elevated highway and the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is to help Mewat. But, can a villager pay that fee everyday if he comes to Gurugram for work? The toll prices are increased to benefit toll contractors,” said Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed.

