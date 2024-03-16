Company director ‘thrashed’ in club

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 15

In an ongoing dispute between two directors of a private company over not withdrawing a case, one of them allegedly thrashed another during a party in a club at 32 milestone. An FIR was registered in this regard at the civil lines police station on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night around 9.15pm in CAD bar, located in 32 milestone. Mani Varshney and Mukesh Kumar Kulari, both directors of Apoxy Media private company, were present at the party.

According to the complaint filed by Varshney, during the party Kulari threatened him to withdraw the case.

“When I refused, he came with his friend Aditya to hit and punched me. At the same time, the people present at the party intervened and separated both of us. Then Mukesh started telling me that you will not survive today and they fled away after threatening to kill me. After this I called the police and somehow came out from the club with the police,” Varshney said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram