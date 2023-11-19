Company director thrashes employee

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 18

A senior manager (sales) of a Gurugram-based private property developer company was injured after its director and his bouncers allegedly assaulted him at their office in Sector 44 on Friday.

Complainant, Sector 81 resident Ashish Ahluwalia, said, “It was around 9.30 am on Friday when I reached the office. After some time, the director and his associates came to me with some bouncers.”

“The director started abusing and manhandling me while asking for some files. When I tried making a video, they snatched my phone and thrashed me on the premises while threatening to kill me. Two other employees were also thrashed in their attempt to save me,” he added.

