Company gives 60 two-wheelers to Gurugram cops

Gurugram, November 7
Hero MotoCorp handed over 50 motorcycles and 10 scooters to the Gurugram police to enhance the mobility of police personnel. “We are thankful to Hero MotoCorp for this support. It will improve the reach and efficiency of our officers. The motorcycles will be used by them for active patrolling in their respective areas of jurisdiction and will go a long way in enhancing security, particularly that of women,” said Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran.
Bharatendu Kabi, head of corporate social responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, Hero MotoCorp is committed to improving the overall well-being of society, including women’s safety. We have been engaged in creating and spreading awareness on these key subjects through a series of initiatives at the national and regional level.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...