Company gives 60 two-wheelers to Gurugram cops

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 7

Hero MotoCorp handed over 50 motorcycles and 10 scooters to the Gurugram police to enhance the mobility of police personnel. “We are thankful to Hero MotoCorp for this support. It will improve the reach and efficiency of our officers. The motorcycles will be used by them for active patrolling in their respective areas of jurisdiction and will go a long way in enhancing security, particularly that of women,” said Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran.

Bharatendu Kabi, head of corporate social responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, Hero MotoCorp is committed to improving the overall well-being of society, including women’s safety. We have been engaged in creating and spreading awareness on these key subjects through a series of initiatives at the national and regional level.