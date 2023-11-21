Company grants one-day leave to staff after World Cup defeat

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 20

A Gurugram-based company has drawn national attention for declaring a holiday today to let its employees ‘heal’ from India’s defeat in the World Cup 2023 final on Sunday.

After Australia’s victory over India by six wickets, a company’s employee shared a post on the Linkedln app about the challenges faced by the team in dealing with loss after having actively participated in the series. However, this was followed by a leave declaration by the company’s head.

#Australia #Gurugram