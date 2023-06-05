Company locks employees inside office; video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 4

In a bizarre incident, Gurugram-based edtech firm Coding Ninjas recently locked its employees inside the office. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, in which a watchman could be seen securing the entrance door of the office with chains. The clip was first shared by one of the employees, Ravi Handa.

The watchman has claimed that a company manager had directed him to lock the door, and not let the employees out of the office without their permission.

The firm stated that the move was triggered by a “regrettable action” by one of their employees but rectified within minutes

“Indian edtech founders are now literally locking in their employees. Get the hell out of this country. Nowhere else would anyone dare to pull off something like this,” raged Handa, in a tweet.

Coding Ninjas took to Twitter to clarify that it was just an isolated incident and that it sought to take disciplinary action against certain employees.

The firm stated that the move was triggered by a “regrettable action” by one of their employees. “It was immediately rectified within minutes, and the employee acknowledged his mistake and apologised for the inconvenience caused,” the firm added.

“This was an isolated incident and we are taking proactive measures to ensure this is not repeated,” the firm said, adding that disciplinary action against the erring employee is underway. “We regret the inconvenience this incident has caused to all concerned,” Coding Ninjas wrote in a tweet.