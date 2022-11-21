 Panipat: Company on 'fake' papers, liquor contractor, two aides booked : The Tribune India

Panipat: Company on 'fake' papers, liquor contractor, two aides booked

Tribune Reporters

Panipat/Karnal, November 20

Following Home Minister Anil Vij’s orders, the Panipat police have lodged a case against a liquor contractor and his two associates for allegedly preparing fake documents in the name of their driver to register a fake company and for making a fake partnership deed.

SP asked to provide security

Kulbir Malik has claimed that he worked as a driver for the liquor contractor, but the contractors have taken contracts in his name. I have asked the SP to lodge an FIR in Panipat and give security to him. There could be more such cases. — Anil Vij, Home Minister

Contractor refutes allegations

  • Narender Narwal, the liquor contractor, refuted all allegations levelled against him and said he would also go to Home Minister Anil Vij with all original documents
  • He said it was only a trick to blackmail them. When they refused to give money to Malik, he started blackmailing them by giving complaints against them.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said a case had been registered against three liquor contractors, Narender Narwal and his two associates Anil Paruthi and his son Manu Paruthi, of Joshi village under Sections 34, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 506 of the IPC in this regard.

It would be too early to say anything as a probe into the matter was on, the SP added. The police have arrested the accused only on the basis of documents, he added.

Kulbeer Malik of Joshi village in Madlauda block of the district contacted Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday and filed a complaint against the liquor vendor for using his original documents fraudulently to run his liquor business.

Kuldeep in his complaint said he was working as a driver with the firm of liquor contractors Narender Narwal and Anil Paruthi.

He further said that four persons, Satpal, Kala, Fakir and Bijender, had died reportedly after consuming spurious liquor. The Sanoli police had registered a case and arrested 21 accused, including him, in the matter, he added.

Then he asked the police that he was only a driver with the liquor contractors, but the police showed him papers about his partnership in the liquor vends and he never signed on any partnership deed.

It had come to the fore after his arrest that liquor contractor Narender Narwal, his associates Anil Paruthi and his son Manu, had registered a fake firm on the basis of his documents and they were selling illegal liquor through this firm, he said. The police produced him in court and he was released on bail in June 2021, he added.

He further alleged that he even received threat calls and told Narender Narwal, but they did not even support him to lodge a complaint against the accused.

He further said that he left the job and filed a complaint against them with the police, he said. He had applied for the renewal of his gun licence, but due to a criminal case against him, the renewal of his licence was stuck in files, he said.

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

