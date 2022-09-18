Company supervisor gunned down in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 17

A 27-year-old supervisor of a private company was allegedly gunned down by three bike-borne assailants this morning near village Sirhaul on his way to the office.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered at the Sector 18 police station against the unknown accused, but the cause behind the murder is not yet ascertained.

The deceased was identified as Pankaj Kumar, a native of Samastipur in Bihar. He was a BTech graduate who had joined Nipa International Pvt Ltd (Unit II), located in Udyov Vihar III, Sector 18, as supervisor in May last year and lived as a tenant in Sirhaul village area.

It was around 8:20 am when Pankaj was going to his office on foot and the accused approached him from behind, near the vegetable market, and shouted at him. When he tried to run away, one of them opened fire at him. There was chaos in the market and in the meantime, one of the accused fired about five bullets at Pankaj. Three different gunshots hit him in the chest, head and an arm. He fell on the road and the accused fled the from scene, said the police.

After getting information, a quick reaction team (QRT), a team of crime unit and cops of Sector 18 police station reached the spot of the incident. The injured victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police took the body in custody for post-mortem examination.

Following the complaint of an eyewitness, an FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act.