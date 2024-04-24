Yamunanagar: Compensation sought for crops burnt due to sparking in wires

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 23

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait group) has demanded a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for farmers whose wheat crop was burnt due to sparking caused by electricity wires.

Subhash Gurjar, district president of the BKU, said about five acres of wheat crop was burnt due to sparking in electricity wires at Shyampur village of Yamunanagar district, but no officers of power utility and local administration visited the affected farmers.

Holding a meeting of the BKU in Yamunanagar today, Gurjar said about five acres of wheat crop of farmers Labh Singh, Gulab Singh and Rajbir Singh, belonging to Shyampur village of Sadhaura block of the district were burnt to ashes a few days ago due to negligence of the power utility department. He said the power supply was being given without schedule, causing fire incidents in wheat fields due to electrical sparking.

“A criminal case should be filed and a fine should be imposed on the officials of the power utility department who are committing negligence by releasing power supply without schedule,” said Subhash Gurjar.

He said the government had also not given compensation for crop damage due to hailstorms.

