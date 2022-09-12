Compensation to farmers next week: Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 11

Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa today said the farmers who suffered losses due to crop damage would get compensation next week.

Addressing a press conference, Gangwa said the promise made to the farmers would be fulfilled soon. The compensation for the crop loss during 2020 would be disbursed next week, he added.

Farmers of Balsamad sub-tehsil have announced to gherao Gangwa’s residence on September 19 if the compensation is not disbursed by then. The farmers had been on the path of agitation for around four months under the banner of the Samykta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti (SKSS). In June, Gangwa persuaded them to end their dharna by assuring them that they would be given compensation soon.

However, the affected farmers of nearly 20 villages kept on waiting Rs 195-crore compensation. Now, the farmers’ body has served an ultimatum on him to get compensation released by September 18 or they would gherao his residence on September 19.

#Hisar