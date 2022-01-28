Competition held to mark R-Day

Jhajjar: Poetry, writing, poster making and singing competitions were organised at the Ch Ranbir Singh State Institute of Engineering and Technology here on the occasion of Republic Day. Neha Malik, public relation officer, informed that in the singing competition, Sneha Kukrety and Ratnadip Chattaraj bagged first and second prize. In poetry, Krishan Kaushik came first and Vineet Dogra was second while in poster making Atul Sharma secured first place, Vivek Chahar second and Mandeep third.

National flag unfurled at NDRI

Karnal: The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated at the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) Deemed University. Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan, Director, NDRI, unfurled the national flag and said the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters should not be forgotten and he paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar and others for their contribution in making the constitution. The Director said India produceed about 22 per cent of the world's milk and milk production in the country had increased from 146.3 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 198.4 million tonnes in 2019-20.

Gardener unfurls Tricolour

Karnal: Republic Day was celebrated by the KVA DAV College for Women. Principal Renu Mehta asked the long-serving college gardener, Hari Prasad, to unfurl the national flag. Hari Prasad was responsible for beautifying the college garden. The gesture of the college principal brought a beaming smile on the faces of everybody present on the college premises. NCC Air Wing in charge Dr Shweta and NCC Army Wing in charge Shivangi were also present during the event.

Career guidance in beauty biz

Faridabad: A webinar was organised by the 'Entrepreneurship for girls (EFG) club of Agrawal College in association with the Rotary Club Faridabad Tulips with the theme 'Career guidance on beauty parlour business'. Revealing this, DrKrishna Kant Gupta, principal of the college, said the programme had been part of the drive connected with the Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao campaign. Keynote speaker Dr Nidhi Agarwal, President of Rotary Club, said the parlour business was the need of the hour for many.