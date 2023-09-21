Complainants fail to turn up for hearing, SC panel chief upset

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 20

Taking a serious note of the absence of several complainants at a hearing conducted by the Haryana Scheduled Castes Commission here today, the chairman of the commission, Dr Ravinder Baliala, summoned the SP to appear before the commission on October 3.

“Rohtak SP has not shown sensitivity and is not present here. Some complainants have not even received the message about today’s hearing, due to which their complaints could not be heard properly. Hence, the local SP has been summoned to appear before the commission to explain his stance in this regard,” said the Chairman.

He stated that if the SP failed to turn up before the commission, appropriate action would be taken against him.

