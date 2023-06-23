 Complaints regarding income verification under Parivar Pehchan Patra will be resolved in two months: Haryana CM Khattar : The Tribune India

Complaints regarding income verification under Parivar Pehchan Patra will be resolved in two months: Haryana CM Khattar

Till now more than 67 lakh families are registered with PPP and various options have been created to ease the process of verification, correction module, grievance redressal, etc.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. File Photo



PTI

Chandigarh, June 23

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that citizens' complaints received regarding income verification under Parivar Pehchan Patra will be resolved in the next two months.

For this, Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) have been given overriding power to update the income entered in the PPP by verifying the same on the basis of documents, said Khattar, who is also the chairman of Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority (HPPA).

He was presiding over a meeting of the authority here, said an official statement.

Parivar Pehchan Patra, a family information data depository, is an e-governance scheme to promote the "paperless" and "faceless" delivery of services to citizens, according to the state government.

Khattar directed the officers concerned that for data updation related to PPP, joint training of concerned stakeholders, including Additional Deputy Commissioners, should be conducted so that the data updation could be completed as soon as possible.

The chief minister was apprised by the officials that till now more than 67 lakh families are registered with PPP and various options have been created to ease the process of verification, correction module, grievance redressal, etc., and to facilitate the applicant to get the benefits of government schemes.

After the meeting, while interacting with the media here, Khattar said that PPP is an ambitious scheme of the state government, which is facilitating citizens as several government services have been linked with it.

Haryana is the first state to have started such a unique initiative. Due to this, citizens are getting the benefits of more than 500 schemes and services of the government like ration cards, pension, CHIRAYU Haryana, caste certificates, income certificates etc. while sitting at their home, thus saving their time to visit the offices to get their work done, he said.

Taking a dig at the main opposition Congress, he said they are saying if they come to power, they will discontinue PPP and various portals started by the present state government.

"They are certainly going to get a befitting reply from the public for opposing welfare policies," he added.

Khattar said that the present state government is constantly taking new initiatives for the welfare of the people, and has formulated many schemes, which are benefiting the people.

On several opposition parties joining hands to defeat the BJP in the 2024 polls, Khattar said that 'Janta Janardan' knows everything and they take decisions very carefully.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that proper arrangements have also been made to settle the complaints of citizens related to PPP.

So far, 8.64 lakh complaints have been received, out of which more than 8.18 lakh complaints have been disposed of. Apart from this, the officers have been directed to take feedback from the complainants as to how satisfied they are with the settlement of their grievances.  

