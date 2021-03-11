Complete aviation hub of Hisar in time: Haryana Dy CM to officials

Chandigarh, June 8
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has directed officials concerned to complete the outstanding work of the integrated aviation hub of Hisar within the stipulated time.
He added that any sort of laxity would not be tolerated.The Deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of the Civil Aviation Department, chaired a meeting of senior officials of the department here today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing
Mumbai cops to quiz gangster in connection with threat lette...
Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Move comes despite CM Bhagwant Mann’s announcement against i...