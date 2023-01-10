Complete police verification of employees, says Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all departments, boards, corporations and other entities of the state to complete the process of police verification of personnel, who have been appointed without requisite police verification in the state.

Kaushal said the state government had already instructed about the verification of character and antecedents of candidates selected for appointment to civil posts under the Haryana Government.

He further directed state entities to make references to the Police Department for verification of character and antecedents of candidates so that police verification could be carried out expeditiously.