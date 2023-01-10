Complete police verification of employees, says Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal

Chandigarh, January 9
Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all departments, boards, corporations and other entities of the state to complete the process of police verification of personnel, who have been appointed without requisite police verification in the state.
Kaushal said the state government had already instructed about the verification of character and antecedents of candidates selected for appointment to civil posts under the Haryana Government.
He further directed state entities to make references to the Police Department for verification of character and antecedents of candidates so that police verification could be carried out expeditiously.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...