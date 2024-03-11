Complete road projects on time, ensure longevity, Haryana Dy Speaker Ranbir Singh Gangwa tells officials

Hisar, March 10
Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Singh Gangwa directed officials to use high-quality construction materials for road construction projects so that they could be used safely for longer periods.
Gangwa said this while commissioning the construction work of the Hisar-Tosham road today. He directed the officials concerned to ensure the completion of the road projects within the stipulated time frame to provide proper road facilities.
He said the government was committed to fulfilling wider public welfare works on priority and ensuring equitable development across all state sectors. Development works were being carried out in all villages under the Nalwa Assembly constituency, he said.
To provide better commuting facilities to people, along with the construction of roads, farm roads are also being paved, he added. The Deputy Speaker inaugurated a chaupal in Gangwa village, Hisar, and laid the foundation stone for an IPB road in Balawas.
The Deputy Speaker said the government had initiated several initiatives to meet the “demands of changing times” for public welfare. The government’s resolve was to ensure that every individual benefitted from government services and schemes at their doorstep.
Making villages free from “lal dora” and providing rural residents their rightful ownership was a historic initiative, that has now been adopted at the national level as the SVAMITVA Yojana, he said. Gangwa added that the government had also taken several initiatives for farmers, labourers, traders, youth, women and employees, and has implemented existing schemes “effectively”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...