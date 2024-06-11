 Complete road upgrade work by August-end, CM directs officials : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Complete road upgrade work by August-end, CM directs officials

Complete road upgrade work by August-end, CM directs officials

At first meet after bypoll win, Saini calls for special focus on addressing public plaints

Complete road upgrade work by August-end, CM directs officials

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at the Karnal Mini-Secretariat on Monday. Photo: Varun Gulati



Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 10

After winning the Assembly byelections, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held his first meeting with officials of Karnal today and directed them to complete the road strengthening work by August 31. The tender process is to be completed in seven days. He told them no road should be in a poor condition after this deadline.

‘Act against negligent contractors’

  • Officials told to solve issues related to power supply, family IDs, property IDs, no dues certificates on priority.
  • Social Welfare Department told to initiate the pension process for people turning 60 without delay
  • Verify income for BPL cards and Parivar Pehchan Patra and resolve bank-related issues promptly, officials told
  • The CM also called for action against contractors who engage in wrong practices or show negligence

‘Give a patient hearing to complainants’

Officials should respect each and every person coming to their office and ensure speedy resolution of their problems after hearing them out patiently — Nayab Singh Saini, CM

While addressing officials at the Mini-Secretariat here, Saini congratulated them for conducting the Lok Sabha elections peacefully and emphasised the need to complete pending works before the upcoming elections.

He also directed the officials to solve the grievances of people who are coming to their offices or to grievance redressal camps. “Officials should respect every person coming to their office and ensure speedy resolution of their problems after hearing them out patiently,” said Saini, adding that any negligence at any level would invite strict action.

He said he personally listens to the problems of over 1,500 people daily at his residence. “Listening to complaints respectfully is likely to reduce the number of grievances,” said the CM.

He directed the officials that special focus should be given to solving issues related to family ID, property ID, no dues certificates, UHBVN and the police. The Social Welfare Department should verify the age of people turning 60 and initiate the pension process without delay, he said.

“Special focus should be laid on verifying the income for BPL cards and Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), and resolving bank-related issues promptly,” he told officials.

He instructed tehsildars and other revenue officials to ensure registration of properties after the issuance of the token. “Any complaint related to delay in registration of property will invite action against the officials responsible,” said the CM.

Saini also called for action against contractors who engage in wrong practices or show negligence in completing work. “Such contractors should be blacklisted and if necessary, their properties should be attached,” the CM said. Accompanied by Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan; former Mayor Renu Bala Gupta; BJP district president Yogendra Rana, former media coordinator to ex-CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Jagmohan Anand, the CM also directed the officials to work with dedication.

Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh briefed the CM about the ongoing development works. Responding to an issue related to residents of CHD City, the CM said the residents were facing a lot of issues related to cleanliness, roads and power, so officials of District Town Planning Department, UHBVN and the Karnal Municipal Corporation should prepare a proposal quickly to resolve these issues. On the issue of shortage of doctors at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), the CM directed its Director to prepare a list of doctors and administrative staff needed.

The CM said that the pending development works in the colonies should be completed promptly. Plans have been prepared by the Municipal Corporation to regularise 39 colonies. “Development work will start as soon as the colonies are regularised. Officials of the Municipal Corporation should present a report on development charges for old houses for further action and relief to people,” said the CM.

