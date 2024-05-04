Complete work on Tau Devi Lal park by August 15: Hisar MC chief

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 3

Hisar MC Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya today inspected the ongoing work for the re-development of Tau Devi Lal Town park and directed the contractor to complete the work by August 15.

During a visit to the site, the MC chief said there should be no compromise in the quality of construction material being used in the work at the Town Park. He asked the contractor to ensure that there is no laxity in the construction work.

Dahiya said the Town Park was being redeveloped to give it an attractive look of a tourist spot. He added that there were plans to expand the park in the future, and which would be revealed after the completion of the ongoing works.

The Tau Devi Lal Park, also known as the Town Park in Hisar, is set for a major revamp as the renovation work would start on March 8 at an estimated cost of Rs 9.7 crore. The renovation works has been planned at a total cost of Rs 9.7 crore, which have been divided in two categories, including Rs 7.25 crore for civil works and the remaining amount for electric works.

An official said though the deadline for the revamp project is 12 months, the MC has urged the contractor to expedite the work for its early completion. Though the park was under the purview of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) earlier, it has now been taken over by the Hisar MC.

MC Executive Engineer Sandeep Sihag asked the contractor to expedite the work by engaging more workers.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar