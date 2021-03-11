Concrete damages roots of trees: NGO

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 5

Putting concrete and paver blocks around trees in an unscientific manner are not only damaging the root structure of trees, but are killing trees slowly, members of Green Earth, an NGO working to save trees in Kurukshetra, said. On the occasion of World Environment Day, the NGO removed concrete and paver blocks around a few trees today.

Naresh Bhardwaj, an executive member of the NGO, said: “The National Green Tribunal had ordered the authorities concerned to ensure that concrete within one-metre radius of tree trunk should be removed forthwith, but no attention is being paid. During the development work, concrete is used in an unscientific manner and when concrete is placed of roots, it inhibits the ability of the trees to take in water and oxygen. That results in the tree’s death.”

The NGO approached the National Green Tribunal last month in connection with the trees at Jyotisar Tirtha and in that petition, the NGO had also requested the NGT to issue directions for de-concretisation of roots of trees, no hoarding and wire on trees and if trimming of trees is required, it should be done in a scientific manner under the supervision of subject experts.