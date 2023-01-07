Condemned buses converted into night shelters in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, January 6

In a novel initiative aimed at providing shelter to the poor, especially in the biting cold, the local authorities have converted condemned buses of the Haryana Roadways into night shelters for the homeless.

Separate night shelters for men and women. Manoj Dhaka

Watchman for security NGO roped in to provide food to the homeless

Quilts and mattresses, potable water, washrooms, watchman and other facilities available

A bus painted in pink, has been converted into a night shelter for women, while a blue bus has been converted into a night shelter for men. The bus shelters have been placed at the new bus stand, and have the capacity to lodge up to 20 persons each.

“Quilts and mattresses have been provided in both buses. The shelters have been placed near facilities of drinking water and washrooms. A watchman is also there to ensure safety,” says Jagdish Chander, city project officer (CPO), Rohtak Municipal Corporation.

The CPO states that a porta-cabin night shelter is also functional near the old bus stand. “This night shelter is being managed by a local NGO, Jan Sewa Sansthan, which also arranges food for the homeless apart from providing the lodging facilities,” he maintains.

Nonetheless, a number of poor and homeless people can be seen sleeping at the local railway station and other public places, and very few utilise the night shelters.

“We do not know of any such night shelter in the city,” says Binnu, who was seen lying on the floor at the railway station.