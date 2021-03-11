Conduct fresh demarcation on NH-44: NHAI to Panipat admn

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, April 25

Failing to execute the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) of evacuating 153 encroachments from National Highway-44 for the past 16 months, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has again asked the district administration to conduct fresh demarcation of the encroachments.

The NHAI had filed a reply in the NGT about the encroachments on national highways, in which the NHAI sent a list of around 153 encroachments on NH-44 in the city.

The national highway is the lifeline of the Textile City of the state, but has been encroached upon at many places, causing traffic jams.

As per the NHAI record, the width of NH-44 is 60 metres, but it has been narrowed from one metre to 14 metrs at several places in Panipat, especially from kilometer 86 to 96 on the Ambala-Delhi side and from kilometer 96 to 86 on the Delhi-Ambala side.

A 10-km long elevated highway was constructed in 2008, after which the width of the roads under it was reduced.

Vaibhav Deswal, secretary, Bar Association, had filed a complaint to Union Minister for Transport, Road and Highways Nitin Gadkari, alleging that the NGT had sought a detailed report of encroachments over national highways across the country.

Following the NGT orders, the NHAI had filed an affidavit regarding encroachments on national highways, including a list of the 153 encroachments on NH-44 in Panipat on the Delhi-Ambala road under the elevated highway in November 2019, Deswal said.

“The NHAI has failed to remove the encroachments from NH-44 in the city even after filing of the affidavit before the NGT. Due to these encroachments, the road under the elevated highway has been narrowed. Residents face convenience as traffic jams has become a routine due to these encroachments,” Deswal asserted.

Ankush Mehta, manager technical, NHAI, said a letter has been written to the Panipat SDM to conduct fresh demarcation of the NH-44 land in Panipat, adding that action would be initiated after the fresh reports of the demarcation.