Conductor booked for fraud in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar: The police have booked a conductor of Haryana Roadways bus for embezzling about Rs 890 by not giving tickets to passengers on the bus. The police said on the complaint of Roadways GM Rahul Mittal, the city police registered a case under Section 409 of the IPC against Gulab Singh of Bhiwani village. TNS

State best in promoting sports

Chandigarh: Haryana has been conferred the ‘Best state award for the promotion of sports’. An official spokesperson said Sports Minister Sandeep Singh received the award at a function held by the ACES Awards. Neeraj Chopra from Haryana bagged the ‘Sport star of the year’ and ‘Best player in track and field’ awards.