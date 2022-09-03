Conference on Indo-Pacific constructs at Kurukshetra University commences

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 2

A two-day international conference on “Emerging Indo-Pacific constructs: Perspectives and Challenges” organised by International Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies (ICIPS), Kurukshetra University, commenced today.

Geetika Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Indo Pacific, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), was the chief guest of the conference.

At the inaugural session of the conference, she said: “After India’s interest in the Pacific, economic separation of the Indian and Pacific oceans has become indistinct. On the political side this has led to diversification and decentralisation of world power distribution which has shifted from a unipolar to a multipolar world.”

Anil Sooklal, Ambassador at Large, Asia and BRICS, South Africa, said that rule of law was required to drive the 21st century economic engine, which now was centred in the Indo-Pacific region.

He said: “Lord Krishna gave the rule of law 5,000 years ago at Kurukshetra and now, the same rule of law is required for the Indo-Pacific region. The collective wisdom of world leaders will ensure global security and sustainable growth of the Indo-Pacific.”

