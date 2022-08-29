Conference on sports medicine

Rohtak: Prof SS Sangwan, Vice-Chancellor of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, said more research was required in the field of sports medicine, during a conference on the university campus. Along with exercise and rehabilitation, medicine is equally important for sportspersons to overcome their injuries and perform well, he added. “The sportspersons are provided with the latest medicial facilities on a priority basis at PGIMS”, said Dr Rajesh Rohilla, head of the Department of Sports Medicine.
KU Students selected for PhD abroad
Kurukshetra: Four students from the Department of Physics of 2029-21 batch have been admitted to doctoral programmes at different reputed universities across the world. While Manish Kumar got admitted to Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic, Vishal Kumar has been selected for Albany State University of New York, USA. Manisha and Minakshi would be moving to Kent State University, Ohio, USA. Vice Chancellor, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, Kurukshetra University, congratulated the students, chairperson and faculty members of the department.
Varsity VC honoured at CSR Awards
Sonepat: Professor Sudesh, Vice-Chancellor of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University, was felicitated at the Indian Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Awards 2022 ceremony in Gurugram. As an invited speaker, Professor Sudesh emphasised the importance of endowing funds through CSR activities for the government institutes of higher education, particularly those catering to the rural society. She asked for the simplification of the CSR fund-allocation process. The event was addressed by former IPS officer and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Dr Kiran Bedi, among others.
Olympiad exams at Sainik School
Rewari: Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) organised exams at Sainik School on Friday. 286 cadets took the exam for English, Maths and Science subjects. Among them, 84 cadets got excellent ranks at school level. All the winners were felicitated with medals and certificates. The school principal, Soumyabrata Dhar, was also honoured with the Best District Principal Award by the SOF for the year 2021-22.
Employability enhancement skills
Mahendragarh: Central University of Haryana (CUH) organised a two-day workshop on “Employability Enhancement Skills” by the training and placement cell. The workshop was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Tankeswar Kumar, and the keynote lecture was delivered by Dr Arun Khanna, former General Manager, Indian Oil, Chandigarh. A lecture on “prerequisites for the interview techniques and skills” was also delivered by Himanshu Bansal, managing director, Right Advisers’ group.
